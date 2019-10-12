Coping with Stress through Journaling

press release: Stress can affect your body, your thoughts and feelings, and your behavior. Stress that's left unchecked can contribute to many health problems, such as high blood pressure, heart disease, and diabetes. We can't always control the stress in our lives, but we can control how we react to it. In this 1-hour educational session, learn how you react to stress, how it's affecting your health, and how to use journaling as a healthy coping tool. Spots are limited for this event. You can register by calling 608-288-6160. Presented by the Wisconsin Women's Health Foundation.