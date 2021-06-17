RSVP for Copper Bee

RSVP

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Learn how to use cold-formed copper techniques to create a unique piece of art for your home! You'll create a single copper bee then add a bit of color with alcohol inks. The finished product will be mounted on a 6" x 6" rustic stained wooden board with honeycomb accents.

Sunday, June 27, 1-3 p.m. Register by June 17.

$82 per person

Info

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Crafts, Home & Garden
608-246-4550
RSVP
Google Calendar - RSVP for Copper Bee - 2021-06-17 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Copper Bee - 2021-06-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - RSVP for Copper Bee - 2021-06-17 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - RSVP for Copper Bee - 2021-06-17 00:00:00 ical