RSVP for Copper Butterfly or Dragonfly Workshop

press release: Created and led by award winning artist, Kami Strunsee of Timber Lane Studio, participants can choose to create a single butterfly or dragonfly, or a grouping of 7 butterflies using cold formed copper techniques. Color your piece with vibrant alcohol inks. The finished copper pieces will be mounted on a 6" x 6" rustic stained wooden pallet board.

Date and Time: Thursday, September 10, 6-9 p.m..

RSVP Deadline: Registration Deadline: August 31

Location: Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI 53704

Price: $82 per person