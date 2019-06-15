press release: Join Middleton Police as we team up with the Middleton Optimist Club & other local sponsors for Cops & Bobbers on Saturday, June 15, 2019! This FREE family-friendly fishing event is loaded with lots of fun & prizes including BIG & Little fish contest.

There will be FREE BAIT available from Ace Middleton Springs, Bobbers provided by KEVA Sports Center and FREE FOOD & BEVERAGES from Chick-fil-A, Metcalfe's Market, Culligan Water & Zoup!

The first 150 kids age 15 & under will get a FREE fishing rod, reel & bobber! Please bring your fishing gear if you have it. There will be lots of fun, all thanks to the generous supporters of this great community event. Come on out & get hooked!

RSVP on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ events/1019649504897411/

For more information, email middletonoptimists@gmail.com