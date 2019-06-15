Cops & Bobbers

to Google Calendar - Cops & Bobbers - 2019-06-15 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cops & Bobbers - 2019-06-15 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cops & Bobbers - 2019-06-15 08:00:00 iCalendar - Cops & Bobbers - 2019-06-15 08:00:00

Lakeview Park, Middleton 6300 Mendota Ave. , Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: Join Middleton Police as we team up with the Middleton Optimist Club & other local sponsors for Cops & Bobbers on Saturday, June 15, 2019!  This FREE family-friendly fishing event is loaded with lots of fun & prizes including BIG & Little fish contest.

There will be FREE BAIT available from Ace Middleton Springs, Bobbers provided by KEVA Sports Center and FREE FOOD & BEVERAGES from Chick-fil-A, Metcalfe's Market, Culligan Water & Zoup!

The first 150 kids age 15 & under will get a FREE fishing rod, reel & bobber!  Please bring your fishing gear if you have it. There will be lots of fun, all thanks to the generous supporters of this great community event.  Come on out & get hooked!

RSVP on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/1019649504897411/

For more information, email middletonoptimists@gmail.com 

Info

Lakeview Park, Middleton 6300 Mendota Ave. , Middleton, Wisconsin 53562 View Map
Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Cops & Bobbers - 2019-06-15 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cops & Bobbers - 2019-06-15 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cops & Bobbers - 2019-06-15 08:00:00 iCalendar - Cops & Bobbers - 2019-06-15 08:00:00