press release: CORE Consultants' Circle is now CORE Circle of Transformational Practice: Through listening and engagement with our network we have become clear that CORE's work is about supporting the core strengths of individuals, organizations, and communities to bring about social transformation towards well being for all. To do this we gather together to reflect, build relationships, and discover and practice our community's strengths at the intersection of personal and systems change. In this process, our Consultants' Circle has evolved into our new Circle of Transformational Practice (CTP).

Sept. 20, Central Library: Managing polarity: tools to advance diversity and inclusion

We live in a world that is becoming increasingly polarized. Both as individuals, and as facilitators and educators, we can get stuck. Join us in exploring how to manage polarity and move forward. Drawing from the Deep Diversity Institute, we will share skills and tools that advance diversity and inclusion.

Facilitated by Crystel Anders and Meg Domroese