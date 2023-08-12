Corey Mathew Hart

Blue Mound State Park, Blue Mounds 4350 Mounds Park Road, Blue Mounds, Wisconsin 53517

media release: Save the date and join us for the return of the outdoor music series Saturdays this summer at Blue Mound State Park. Beginning July 1 through August 26 from 6-8 p.m. a variety of musicians and groups will perform in the outdoor amphitheater at the top of the park. FREE.

August 12 – Corey Mathew Hart

An award-winning singer/songwriter…his beautiful voice has amazed audiences for years. A mix of Americana, folk & more.

Learn more about the Friends of Blue Mound State Park and how you can become a member. A daily or annual park admission sticker is required on all vehicles, which can be purchased at the entrance station.

Info

Blue Mound State Park, Blue Mounds 4350 Mounds Park Road, Blue Mounds, Wisconsin 53517
Music
Google Calendar - Corey Mathew Hart - 2023-08-12 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Corey Mathew Hart - 2023-08-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Corey Mathew Hart - 2023-08-12 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Corey Mathew Hart - 2023-08-12 18:00:00 ical