Corey Mathew Hart, Jules Iolyn, Connor Lyle
Lakeside Street Coffee House 402 W. Lakeside St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Corey Mathew Hart
media release: 3 Rad Artists+1 Rad Venue+1 million (+/-) Rad Folks
--------------------------------------------------
Corey Mathew Hart/Jules Iolyn/Connor Lyle
--------------------------------------------------
Lakeside St. Coffee House, Madison WI
Thursday, February 16th
6:30-9:30, doors at 6
Free, mmhm
--------------------------------------------------
Join us and all the other many, many music lovers that will be at Lakeside St. Coffee House on Thursday, February 16th. It's going to be a magical, spectacular night of mostly original music and I cannot freakin' wait. You won't wanna miss it. Don't miss it!