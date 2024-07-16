media release: Audiences are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs and enjoy the wonderful entertainment with us! Oudoor concert on the Market Street side of DeForest Area Public Library. Rain location: Library Community Room.

Audience members are encouraged to bring chairs for the concerts; a limited amount of grassy space is available for blankets.

Cub Scout Pack 35 will be selling refreshments at the Concerts on Market Street.

Join us for this Madison-area-favorite bluegrass band who have been performing together for 28 years!

Cork 'n Bottle String Band is a 6-piece Bluegrass band that showcases talented instrumentalists and amazing 3-part harmony singing. Fans of banjo pickin’ and fiddles and guitars will love the sounds filling the air. Fans of comedy will appreciate the smart-talkin’ witty stage banter that develops between the songs. Feel free to exercise your dancing bones and your funny bone.