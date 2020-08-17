ONLINE: Corona Camp

media release: Kids going crazy? Need an outlet for their creativity? Send them to camp! During Corona Camp, kids will learn theater skills, get audition coaching, rehearse monologues or sketches and finish with an online performance.

every Monday - Friday, August 17 - September 3, 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.; plus online performances September 4 & 5.

$50 for first camper; $25 for each additional family member. If financial hardship prevents your student's enrollment, please contact Camp Director Colin Loeffler at colinloeffler@gmail.com.

Kids & Family
