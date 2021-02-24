ONLINE: Coronavirus Vaccine: Everything You Need to Know

press release: Over the past month several people have written to me asking if I knew of anybody who could help them learn more about COVID-19 vaccination plans. So, our Triad Committee got to work and found two terrific experts to speak on the topic of Coronavirus vaccines and the evolving vaccination system. Please join us at 10:00 AM on February 24 for this program on Zoom.

Epidemiologist Sridevi Mohan with Public Health Madison Dane County and pharmacist Mike Flint, president of Guardian Pharmacy Services of Wisconsin will be our presenters. Both Sri and Mike have a great deal of experience working with older adults in healthcare situations. To register to attend this virtual presentation please email Mike Thomsen at TriadEvents@rsvpdane.org.