Corporate Political Responsibility...a Concept for Today's Political Times

media release: The political divide has contributed to a breakdown in public trust in many institutions, including business. And many companies feel the pressure of seeking political support for immediate priorities and maintaining support from employees and customers in a politically divided environment.

The Erb Institute at the University of Michigan is taking a fresh approach. Corporate Political Responsibility (CPR) is a nonpartisan thought process to help companies to weigh whether and how to engage in civic and political affairs. In this virtual program, an expert panel will explain how CPR works and why it is important in today's political times.

LeaderEthics –Wisconsin is a non-partisan/non-profit organization dedicated to promoting integrity in the American Democracy through ethical leadership practices among elected officials. Ethical leaders are:

Truthful. Transparent with public information. Unifiers rather than dividers, and Willing to represent the collective interests of their constituency.

The concept is designed to work at two levels. LeaderEthics-Wisconsin is a statewide organization, comprised of local chapters. At both levels, membership will make a difference!