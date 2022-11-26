Cosmic Delights Open House

media release: Cosmic Delights, Madison's Top Rated Crystal, Jewelry, and Metaphysical Supply store, has opened a second location on the West side. To kick things off for the store and for the Holiday Season, Cosmic Delights West will be offering an OPEN HOUSE SIP n SHOP event to take place all day 11/26 -11/27. The event will feature snacks and beverages for customers to enjoy while they take advantage of various weekend sales.

Located south of West Towne Mall at 638 S Gammon Road, Cosmic Delights West offers even more of what this popular brand is known for.

Store owners Andrew Frey and Luna Lynn Frey are very excited about the new location. "We had a lot of requests at our East Washington location for a store on the West side, so we are overjoyed to make that request a reality," says Andrew. "The new location is much larger and has an event space that will soon be offering readers, sessions, and classes."

"One of the store mottos," continues Luna Lynn, "is that Cosmic Delights will be ever changing and morphing to meet the needs of the community. During covid we lost our classroom space on East Washington and so that was another major impetus to open a second location on the west side."

Cosmic Delights first opened it's doors in 2012 at 2334 Atwood Ave and was there for 3+ years, before relocating to 2717 E Washington Ave. in the Madison Near East Shopping Center in 2017 and has been there ever since.

At Cosmic Delights West, you can explore many shapes, sizes, and types of crystals from around the world. The dozens of different oil and incense scents will dazzle and delight your senses, while the fairy, dragon and deity statues will brighten the mood in any room. Perhaps the sensational selection of sterling silver rings, pendants and earrings will catch your eye? Perusing the books, tarot and oracle cards, journals, and calendars is sure to spark your creative and inspirational interests. In addition to all these goodies, shoppers will be impressed by the added selection of tea and tea accessories. Regardless of your desire, Cosmic Delights West always offers an opportunity to find unique gift items for those hard shop for people on your gift giving list.

Make Cosmic Delights the next stop on your shopping or spiritual journey.

Cosmic Delights West, 638 S Gammon Road, Madison, WI 53719

Cosmic Delights, 2717 E Washington Ave., Madison, WI 53704