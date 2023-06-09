media release: Cosmic Gate, one of the most popular and successful trance duos in the world, is headlining their MOSAIIK Chapter II Tour at Liquid in Madison, Wisconsin on June 9, 2023. The show will be a celebration of the duo’s latest album, MOSAIIK Chapter II, which was released in February 2023. Cosmic Gate is a German trance duo consisting of Nic Chagall and Stefan Bossems. They have been producing music together since 1999 and have released a number of successful albums and singles, including “Fire Wire,” “Be Your Sound,” and “The Truth.” They have also won numerous awards, including a Grammy nomination for Best Dance Recording in 2007. Tickets are available now!