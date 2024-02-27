The Cost of White Allies Not Knowing Our American History

media release:

"We as a nation have done little to reckon with this reality and until we do, brown and black people will continue to die and cities will continue to burn.”"

- Dr. Christy Clark-Pujara

In recognition of Black History Month and Justified Anger's 10 Years of System Transformation, Nehemiah is presenting a special evening for the Black and non-Black community to come together and explore why our shared American history matters so much.

As the Justified Anger initiative developed early on, it became clear that in order to create true and lasting equitable change that non-Black folks needed to understand how we got here so that we could know how to move forward to a better future together. This led to the successful launch of the Black History for a New Day course, which has educated and mobilized the non-Black community into leading systemic change in many arenas.

We are excited to invite you to an opportunity to hear Dr. Christy Clark-Pujara speak on the importance of including Black history in our understanding of American history and her personal journey of being a lecturer with the Black History for a New Day Course. Dr. Clark-Pujara is the chair and a professor of history in the Department of African American Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She will bring an academic and personal perspective to the conversation, speaking as a public historian and advocate for the power of historical perspective.

Following the conversation between Dr. Clark-Pujara and Rev. Dr. Alex Gee, founder of Nehemiah and the Justified Anger initiative, you are also invited to stay for an interactive Talkback Discussion with Nehemiah staff and allies that digs into the impact of educating and empowering toward racial justice. This follow-up time will be an opportunity to hear real-talk about the history education debate as well as connect with others who are seeking a better understanding of current racial issues