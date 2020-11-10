ONLINE: Costa Rica Youth Service Trips

press release: Madison-based Go Tico! Costa Rica will be hosting virtual informational sessions this November for students interested in spring break or summer international travel. Co-director Sara Bembenek-Saborio will be presenting information via Google Hangouts on November 10 (6 p.m.), November 11 (7 p.m.), and November 12 (8 p.m.). All sessions will provide the same information, so it is only necessary to register for one session. Go Tico! runs immersion trips for high school and middle school students to a rural community in Costa Rica where students get an unforgettable opportunity to live with homestay families or in local cabins in a small, welcoming, safe community. In addition to immersing themselves in language and culture, students will volunteer with local students, do day trips to local businesses, participate in industry tours in the region, and stay overnight at a National Park. learn more about Go Tico! at https://www.goticocr.com/ o r contact Sara directly (goticocostarica@gmail.com) to get added to the info meeting roster.