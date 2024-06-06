Count This Penny, Harmony Landing

media release: $15ADV / $18DOS

Members of Count This Penny (Amanda and Allen Rigell) and Harmony Landing (Matt and Kirsten Earley, Andy Moore) performed and collaborated on-and-off the stage during the Rigells stay in Madison from 2010-2015. It was a time when Count This Penny reinvigorated the folk music scene here. The musicians became close friends. That was before they became enemies. The Rigells hail from Tennessee. The Earleys and Moore are from Kentucky. In 2012 they decided to turn their friendship into a musical rivalry. Appalachian Armageddon was born.

“Appalachian Armageddon: The Battle for the Soul of the South,” debuted at the old Project Lodge on Johnson Street. The performance was an opportunity for the bands to try out new material, write custom-made one-offs, trot out surprise musical guests, and to defame and slnder the home state of the other band. The following year Appygeddon sold out the Harmony Bar. The final year of the series sold out at the High Noon Saloon.

Appalachian Armageddon IV rekindles this rivalry in a seated show that puts the audience right on the front line. Who will prevail in the 4th Battle for the Soul of the South? There’s only one way to find out.