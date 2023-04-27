media release: Join the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art on Thursday, April 27, at 6 PM CDT for a virtual panel discussion about the past, present, and future of monuments.

The discussion will focus on opportunities to rethink and reframe traditional public sculptures. From the removal of contentious historical monuments to the creation of artworks in response to them, the participants will contextualize (counter)monuments as part of a larger artistic movement to disrupt dominant historical narratives and provide a voice for people whose voices have traditionally been left out of the national conversation.

Panelists include:

Faisal Abdu’Allah is Professor of Printmaking and Associate Dean for the Arts in the School of Education at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where he was named the Chazen Family Distinguished Chair in Art in 2021.

is Professor of Printmaking and Associate Dean for the Arts in the School of Education at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where he was named the Chazen Family Distinguished Chair in Art in 2021. Patricia Eunji Kim , PhD, is an art historian, curator, and educator based in New York City. She is Assistant Professor at New York University and Senior Editor and Curator-at-Large at Monument Lab.

, PhD, is an art historian, curator, and educator based in New York City. She is Assistant Professor at New York University and Senior Editor and Curator-at-Large at Monument Lab. Devon Henry is the CEO and President of Team Henry Enterprises, LLC, a nationally recognized contracting enterprise within the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast territory, based in Richmond, VA. Since 2020, Henry and his construction teams have meticulously and safely removed more than 23 Confederate statues.

is the CEO and President of Team Henry Enterprises, LLC, a nationally recognized contracting enterprise within the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast territory, based in Richmond, VA. Since 2020, Henry and his construction teams have meticulously and safely removed more than 23 Confederate statues. Faye Gleisser is an interdisciplinary art historian and curator, with a focus on racial formation, archives, and guerrilla art. Gleisser is based in Bloomington, where she is Associate Professor of Contemporary Art and Critical Theory, and a faculty affiliate of American Studies and the Center for Research on Race and Ethnicity in Society at Indiana University.

This panel discussion is presented in conjunction with Blu³eprint by Faisal Abdu’Allah, located outside the museum on State Street. Funding for Blu³eprint was provided through partial gift from the Artist and Quarra Stone, and support from the Gabriele Haberland Fund.

This free event is available on Facebook Live @MMoCAMadison. (A Facebook account is not required to attend this event.)

https:// www.facebook.com/mmocamadison/ live