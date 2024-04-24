Country Jam with The Cock-A-Doodle Dudes

media release: The Red Rooster All-Star Country Jam returns on April 24th – this time, with the host band of the past several months fledging into a new feathered entity – the Cock-A-Doodle Dudes!

Bring you own band to share three or four songs, or come with an instrument and join others for an impromptu collaborative session! Meet and work with musicians who share the passion, respect, and awareness of country music. Sign-up lists will be used to help make sure everyone has a chance to shine; whether you want to sit in or just listen in, make plans to attend and get ready for a good time!