"Couped" Up Car Cruise & Food Drive

press release: Join Bowl-A-Vard for our "Couped Up Cruise" for Second Harvest Food Bank on May 16th (Rain Date is May 17th)! Second Harvest will be present at Bowl-A-Vard Lanes & The All Stop to collect non-perishables from these locations.

Starting point is Bowl-A-Vard Lanes at 9:00 am departing approximately 9:45 am to cruise the square around the State Capitol, then a back roads drive to meet the other cruisers from The All Stop as they are finishing their food drive, leaving The All Stop approximately 11:30 and heading to Crystal Grand Music Theater, we will regroup there and then head into Lake Delton & The Dells to do a parade for the towns at approximately 1:15 to 1:30 pm.

