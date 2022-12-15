Covering Wisconsin Affordable Health Insurance

to

RSVP

Urban League of Greater Madison 2222 S. Park St., Suite 200, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: Dear Urban League Friends,

Your health matters, and we believe everyone should have access to affordable healthcare. That is why on Thursday, December 15, from 9 am to 2 pm, Covering Wisconsin will be at the Urban League to help Wisconsin residents secure health insurance coverage, seek timely care, and navigate the healthcare system.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are also welcome. You can call (608) 261-1455 or visit coveringwi.org/enroll to make an appointment and learn about free or low-cost health insurance options. You may also chat with a Covering Wisconsin rep online Monday through Friday between 9 am - 4 pm (coveringWI.org).

Now more than ever, people are encouraged to review their health insurance options. Join us in person for free guidance on health insurance and other programs that support health:

𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: 𝗧𝗵𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟭𝟱, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮, 𝟵 𝗮𝗺 - 𝟮 𝗽𝗺, 𝗨𝗿𝗯𝗮𝗻 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗲 - 𝟮𝟮𝟮𝟮 𝗦. 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝗦𝘁. - 𝗥𝗼𝗼𝗺𝘀 𝟭𝟬𝟭 & 𝟭𝟬𝟮

Let's work together to find the right coverage for you and your family!

*2023 𝘖𝘱𝘦𝘯 𝘌𝘯𝘳𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘶𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘕𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘮𝘣𝘦𝘳 1, 2022, 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩 𝘑𝘢𝘯𝘶𝘢𝘳𝘺 15, 2023. 𝘌𝘯𝘳𝘰𝘭𝘭 𝘣𝘺 𝘋𝘦𝘤𝘦𝘮𝘣𝘦𝘳 15, 2022, 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘤𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘨𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘴 𝘑𝘢𝘯𝘶𝘢𝘳𝘺 1, 2023.

Info

Urban League of Greater Madison 2222 S. Park St., Suite 200, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Health & Fitness, Public Notices
608-261-1455
RSVP
to
Google Calendar - Covering Wisconsin Affordable Health Insurance - 2022-12-15 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Covering Wisconsin Affordable Health Insurance - 2022-12-15 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Covering Wisconsin Affordable Health Insurance - 2022-12-15 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Covering Wisconsin Affordable Health Insurance - 2022-12-15 09:00:00 ical