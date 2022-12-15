Covering Wisconsin Affordable Health Insurance

media release: Dear Urban League Friends,

Your health matters, and we believe everyone should have access to affordable healthcare. That is why on Thursday, December 15, from 9 am to 2 pm, Covering Wisconsin will be at the Urban League to help Wisconsin residents secure health insurance coverage, seek timely care, and navigate the healthcare system.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are also welcome. You can call (608) 261-1455 or visit coveringwi.org/enroll to make an appointment and learn about free or low-cost health insurance options. You may also chat with a Covering Wisconsin rep online Monday through Friday between 9 am - 4 pm (coveringWI.org).

Now more than ever, people are encouraged to review their health insurance options. Join us in person for free guidance on health insurance and other programs that support health:

𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: 𝗧𝗵𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟭𝟱, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮, 𝟵 𝗮𝗺 - 𝟮 𝗽𝗺, 𝗨𝗿𝗯𝗮𝗻 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗲 - 𝟮𝟮𝟮𝟮 𝗦. 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝗦𝘁. - 𝗥𝗼𝗼𝗺𝘀 𝟭𝟬𝟭 & 𝟭𝟬𝟮

Let's work together to find the right coverage for you and your family!

*2023 𝘖𝘱𝘦𝘯 𝘌𝘯𝘳𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘶𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘕𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘮𝘣𝘦𝘳 1, 2022, 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩 𝘑𝘢𝘯𝘶𝘢𝘳𝘺 15, 2023. 𝘌𝘯𝘳𝘰𝘭𝘭 𝘣𝘺 𝘋𝘦𝘤𝘦𝘮𝘣𝘦𝘳 15, 2022, 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘤𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘨𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘴 𝘑𝘢𝘯𝘶𝘢𝘳𝘺 1, 2023.