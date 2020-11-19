COVID-19 Antibody Tests

media release: Roundy’s Supermarkets Inc. announced FDA-authorized rapid antibody testing is now available at its Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market pharmacy locations.

The FDA-authorized rapid antibody tests—conducted using a finger-prick blood sample will help inform patients if they have previously been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Testing is now available and interested community members can register for the rapid antibody test at: www.picknsave.com/antibody

The tests, which are supplied by Whitmire Medical, are available at Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market pharmacy locations for $25 and typically provide results within 15 minutes. Individuals who believe they may have previously been infected with COVID-19 and are not currently experiencing symptoms are eligible for the test.

The rapid antibody tests are conducted by a licensed health professional using a fingerstick blood sample and the Assure COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Device, a rapid lateral flow chromatographic immunoassay (configured like a blood sugar test) to detect antibodies to SARS-CoV-2. The test was first authorized by the FDA for emergency use in July and further authorized for broader point-of-care use in September.

Research is still underway to determine how long antibodies are present following infection and if the presence of antibodies provides protective immunity. Regardless of the testing result, all patients should continue to practice FDA-recommended safety guidelines, including social distancing and wearing masks. The Assure COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test should not be used to diagnose an active infection, as the test only detects antibodies developed in response to the virus, not the virus itself.

In September, the American Society for Microbiology reported that 73% of surveyed testing labs experienced a shortage of commercial testing kits for SARS-CoV-2, a capacity challenge that may have hindered testing accessibility for many Americans. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in many states, Kroger Health's rapid antibody test may provide critical information about past infection to patients who believe they may have been exposed to the coronavirus but were unable to access testing at the time of infection.

“We are excited for our Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market pharmacy teams to work with Kroger Health to provide rapid antibody testing for the communities we serve. Making rapid antibody testing available will not only provide an affordable and convenient testing solution for individuals who want to understand if they have previously been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, but also help clinicians understand the long-term impacts of COVID-19 and potential public health strategies for fighting the disease," said Stacy Doyle, VP Pharmacy for Roundy’s Supermarkets Inc.

About Pick ‘n Save/Metro Market:

Pick ‘n Save/Metro Market are Wisconsin grocery banners of Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc. Pick ‘n Save operates 94 stores throughout the state of Wisconsin and Metro Market operates 12 stores. Roundy’s is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). At The Kroger Co. we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®.