ONLINE: COVID-19 Community Briefing

media release: As the first COVID-19 vaccines receive approval for emergency use authorization and Wisconsin receives its first batch of these vaccines, the Medical College of Wisconsin is pleased to continue providing up-to-date information and insight regarding the pandemic through a MCW COVID-19 Community Briefing.

Register for Friday, Dec. 18, noon

Register for Monday, Dec. 21, 6 pm

These webinars are open to the public. Briefings will include opportunities to ask questions from MCW experts and highlights include safety, distribution planning, what you can expect from the vaccine and community protection.

It takes everyone in the community to overcome the pandemic, and we thank you for your continued efforts to educate your friends, family, and yourself to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We appreciate your time and attention to help focus on the scientifically proven facts and dispel myths about COVID-19.

We hope you are able to join the conversation.