ONLINE: The COVID-19 Crisis and Student Loans

press release: The Center for Financial Security (CFS), in collaboration with the Wisconsin Coalition on Student Loan Debt (WCSD) and Ascendium Education Solutions, Inc., is hosting a webinar entitled “The COVID-19 Crisis and Student Loans: A Webinar Event for Borrowers and Practitioners” on June 2nd from 10:00 to 11:30 CST. The webinar will increase awareness about how COVID-19 impacts student loan borrowers and on the various types of COVID-19-related relief available.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a whole new set of challenges for student loan borrowers with the significant disruption it has caused to people’s work, school, health, and families.

Special COVID-19-related relief—which includes the temporary suspension of payments and collections—exists for many borrowers. But many borrowers do not know about such relief, how it benefits them, or where they can turn for more information. Borrowers who lack information may struggle to repay their loans amidst the host of COVID19 disruptions they are facing, and are particularly vulnerable targets for fraudulent schemes like those aimed at getting borrowers to pay for relief given automatically. Presenters on the webinar will provide: