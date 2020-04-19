press release: In a time of deep uncertainty, this summit brings truth, strategy, and hope to support the work of community leaders experiencing changes in their own needs and the needs of those they serve. Together, we're bridging gaps between problems and solutions, resources and people, and shifting the individualistic paradigm toward collective action.

All around the world people are suffering and scrambling to figure out how to stay safe and serve those who need it most. COVID-19 Online Summit: Resource and Action is connecting leaders to know what we need to know and do what we need to do...together. Attendance is free, but for those who can, we’re inviting attendees to purchase tickets at a level that aligns with their means. All profits will go to support individuals and families with emergency funds.

Your attendance will help the COVID Relief Summit reach leaders, entrepreneurs and families with critical and relevant information to support their impact and their wellbeing in a time when we could all use some relief. We know that low-income, marginalized communities of color are especially impacted by this pandemic. Funds raised will prioritize these families.

Presentations encompass a broad range of focus areas, from family and children to mindfulness, to business and economics. We're blessed to have a wealth of knowledge and experience from a diverse set of leaders and teachers with innovative and impactful solutions...and they're right on time!

Our Dynamic and Passionate Hosts: Co-Parents, Co-Leaders, and Co-Organizers. We've got two of the realest to ever do community building and collaboration from the ground up.

Brandi Grayson, CEO of Urban Triage

Urban Triage, Inc. empowers Black families to excel and believe in their ability to make a difference in their lives, their families and communities with hope, education, and action. By way of crisis response, advocacy, psychoeducation, community support services, intervention, leadership development, and systems training.

Mr. Eric Upchurch, collaboration coach | author | entrepreneur | philanthropist

Eric Steven Upchurch II is an entrepreneur, collaboration consultant, coach and community. He is the Chief Visionary at Opportunity Inc. - creating success through collaboration, Founder of WOKESessions.com and The Movement Fund, Founding Organizer for the Young Gifted and Black Coalition, The Council Of Communities, Economic Empowerment WI, and the Madison Alliance for Black Economic Empowerment. Recognized as one of Madison 365’s “The Most Influential Black Leaders in Wisconsin,” Eric helps leaders increase their impact and wellbeing through collaboration, innovation, mindfulness and relationship building. Eric leans on lesson failures, accomplishments, embarrassments, advice, and a deep spiritual practice in awareness to move through the world with love as a global citizen and father to Messiah Amun - delivering a variety of trainings from conflict resolution and business development to mindfulness and meditation.