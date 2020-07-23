ONLINE: COVID-19 Scams: Protecting Yourself and your Loved Ones

press release: Virtual talk, THURSDAY, JULY 23, 10-11 AM

The Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection will highlight the latest scams targeting WI consumers. This will include some familiar scams with a new COVID twist, as well as charity and romance scams. You will also hear about helpful tips to spot scams, ways to avoid falling victim and available resources. Email lhunt@cityofmadison.com to receive your Zoom invite. Michelle Reinen is an Executive Policy Initiatives Advisor for the Division of Trade and Consumer Protection within the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. As an advisor, some of her responsibilities include identifying and working on new initiatives, building stakeholder relations and outreach to communities and various groups. In a prior role, Michelle had responsibility for the oversight and enforcement of WI laws that protect consumers and honest businesses against unfair and fraudulent practices in the marketplace.