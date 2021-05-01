COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

media release: Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County (hosting clinic), Fitchburg Family Pharmacy (providing vaccinations and volunteers), and UW-Madison School of Pharmacy (providing student volunteers) will be administering Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine for ages 18 and older.

Saturday, May 1, 2021, 10:00 AM-12:00 PM, Northport Community Learning Center, 1740 Northport Drive.

WHY: Providing COVID-19 vaccinations directly to the communities BGCDC serves to increase access and eliminate barriers.

HOW: Register online at www.bgcdc.org/covidvaccine or call (608) 661-4726. Walk-ups will be available until 12:00 pm.

ABOUT THE BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF DANE COUNTY

We are a not-for-profit organization serving 6,312 youth and their families by working together with local businesses, foundations, and community programs. It is our mission to inspire and empower all young people, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring adults. See the impact we make in the life of each Club member here: www.bgcdc.org