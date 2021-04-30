COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

× Expand courtesy GCC The Goodman Community Center Ironworks Building.

media release: At Goodman Community Center in partnership with the African American Health Network to bring the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to the community.

WHO’S ELIGIBLE: Anyone 16 years old* and older. *Under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

DATES OF CLINICS:

The Pfizer vaccine is administered in two doses at the Ironworks green space (unless noted). See below for dates of first- and second-dose clinics.

1st dose 4/30, 5-7pm | 2nd dose 5/21 | Goodman Center Family Clinic! Priority given to GCC participants and families, with childcare available!

1st dose 5/7, 9-11am | 2nd dose 6/4 | Open to the general public

1st dose 5/12, 5-7pm | 2nd dose 6/2 | Open to the general public *Administered at the Kipp Lot behind Brassworks

1st dose 5/15, 9am-5pm | 2nd dose 6/5 | Open to the general public

HOW TO REGISTER: Call 608.204.8018 during Goodman Center hours. Mon-Thur: 7am-9pm | Fri: 7am-8pm | Sat-Sun: 8:30am-6pm

Five COVID-19 vaccine myths and truths:

Dr. Eva Vivian, President of the African American Health Network and professor in the UW-Madison School of Pharmacy explains some of the false information going around about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will alter your DNA. FALSE

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are messenger RNA vaccines. When you receive one of these vaccines, the vaccine messenger RNA instructs immune cells to make a protein that the immune system doesn’t recognize. Immune cells make antibodies to kill that protein and those antibodies will then attack COVID-19 cells. The messenger RNA doesn’t go into the nucleus of your cells where the DNA is, so your DNA will notbe altered.

The vaccines use a live virus. FALSE

The vaccine does not use a live virus. In the case of Johnson & Johnson, the vaccine contains a modified version of a different virus. When that material enters the cell in our body, it also produces a protein that is not recognized by the immune system, prompting the immune system to create the same antibodies to fight off the real COVID-19 virus.

You can get COVID-19 from the vaccine. FALSE

There is no live COVID-19 virus in the vaccine, so it is not possible to get the coronavirus from the vaccine. Some people may experience some side effects from the vaccine: fatigue, muscle pain, fever, chills, nausea or pain at the injection site. Those symptoms are a sign that your body is building protection against the virus.

If I experience no side effects, the vaccine isn’t working. FALSE

Everyone’s body is different and reacts differently. Some people experience stronger side effects, some more mild, and some people experience no side effects at all.

I had COVID-19. I don’t need the vaccine. FALSE

We don’t know how long after the virus a person is protected. There are cases of people getting the coronavirus twice.

The COVID-19 vaccine will help our community. TRUE

This is the best way to protect yourself, your family and our community! The sooner we’re all vaccinated, the sooner we’re all safe.