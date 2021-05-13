COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

press release: Dean Health Plan and SSM Health have partnered with Dane County Parks and the Foundation for Dane County Parks to host a COVID-19 vaccination event with food and fun on Thursday, May 13. Another Community Clinic will be held on Thursday, June 3, to receive the 2nd dose. Location: W.G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park (4330 LibbyRoad, Madison), 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Anyone 16 and older is invited to receive a COVID vaccination at William G Lunney Lake Farm Park. The vaccination clinic is sponsored by the “Healthy Parks, Healthy You” initiative. Children ages 16 and 17 must be accompanied by a parent.

Walk-up vaccinations are welcome and no sign up or appointments are necessary. You can choose to reserve a time HERE. (Your name will be kept confidential, we just want to hold an appointment for you. If you decide you want to come late next week and did not sign up, please come to the clinic as walk-up vaccines may be available.)

Other Fun Activities at the Event (besides the Covid vaccine)