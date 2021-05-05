COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

media release: In partnership with Fitchburg Family Pharmacy, Middleton Outreach Ministry (3502 Parmenter St., Middleton) will host a pop-up vaccine clinic using the Pfizer vaccine. The clinic will be held between 10:00 AM-1:00 PM on Wednesday, May 5 for dose 1 and Wednesday, May 26 for dose 2. No appointment necessary, anyone 16 and older is welcome (16 and 17 year olds must be accompanied by an adult if they are not pre-registered).

To pre-register for the clinic, please click the following link: https://hipaa.jotform. com/210417691290150 Paper copies will be available on-site.