ONLINE: COVID-19 Vaccine: The Need for Socialized Healthcare

press release: The COVID-19 vaccine is here, and yet the global pandemic remains. The remarkable failure of capitalism to deal with this pandemic is nothing short of staggering. Millions lost their lives to this disease over the course of the last year, and many of them could've been saved with a more effective response, and meaningful access to healthcare. Join the International Marxist Tendency - Madison Branch as we discuss a remedy for this madness, and how to fight for a world where everyone is secure in a time of crisis, not just the wealthy few.