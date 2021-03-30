ONLINE: Covid and Campuses: How Students Have Been Affected by the Covid Pandemic

https://www.facebook.com/events/741222019863974/

press release: The pandemic has done nothing but exacerbate the conditions by which students are crushed by the harsh barbarities of the capitalist system before their lives even begin. Between rampant debt, skyrocketing tuition, and a job market in collapse, it feels as though the disease was at the heart of our society all along. Come join the International Marxist Tendency - Madison Branch for a discussion on the current state of higher education during this crisis.