ONLINE: COVID Relief for Small Businesses

media release: Senator Tammy Baldwin will be hosting a free webinar to help ensure Wisconsin small businesses can take full advantage of federal COVID relief programs provided by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Senator Baldwin's webinar will include a presentation by the SBA on how to apply for the first and second draw Paycheck Protection Program and how to take advantage of other federal assistance for small businesses. A panel of financial institution leaders will also provide tips on working with lenders. This webinar will be held from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm Central Time on Monday, February 22nd and there is no cost to attend. Advance registration is required and participants will receive a link to access the program after registering.