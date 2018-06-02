× Expand A scene from the Cow Zone at Cows on the Concourse.

press release: Cows on the Concourse is an annual, family-friendly event located in the heart of Madison just off of the Capitol Square. This year’s theme is “Building with Dairy,” which focuses on the important role the dairy industry plays in building healthy lifestyles, strong bones and the Wisconsin economy.

Visit two cow petting areas – Ask our “Moo Experts” your bovine questions

Tempt your taste buds with a melt-in-your-mouth grilled cheese sandwich and wash it down with ice cold milk. *NEW THIS YEAR* We will feature a Muenster grilled cheese sandwich, we’re excited too!

Learn about the rich dairy tradition in the Badger State and build your dairy knowledge in the Ed‘Moo’cation Zone

Kids, check out our athletic stations and learn how dairy products are a part of healthy lifestyle and keep your bodies strong. Don’t forget to fuel up with ice-cold milk after you exercise!

Join in the My Dairyland Scavenger Hunt and visit each zone at Cows on the Concourse. Learn fun dairy facts and record your answers for a chance to win a free souvenir t-shirt while supplies last

Cows on the Concourse is presented by the Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee and Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board, area producers and industry members.

To find more information about the Cows on the Concourse event, visit www.cowsontheconcourse.org or connect with us on Facebook.