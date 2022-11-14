Cozy Inn 100th Anniversary

media release: The general public is invited to join the Fong family of Cozy Inn Restaurant for an anniversary celebration at Olde Towne Mall in downtown Janesville on November 14 from 2-4 PM. Cozy Inn is celebrating 100 years in business, making this Janesville restaurant the oldest existing Chinese restaurant in Wisconsin and the second oldest in the United States.

The restaurant first opened its doors on November 1, 1922, at the same location it is today under the ownership of the Wong family. Several generations of the Wong family ran the business for more than 50 years before selling the restaurant to Marie Shum and her husband in 1975. Marie's son, Tom Fong, along with his wife, Amanda, and her sister, Michelle, currently own and run the business. Tom shared, "I've always appreciated how the Janesville community has continued to support our restaurant through both good and hard times."

The November 14 event will feature a meet and greet with members of the Fong family, including Tom, Amanda, Michelle, and Marie. At 3 PM, Chief David Moore, Janesville's acting city manager, will announce an official proclamation recognizing this historic milestone. Attendees can sample some of the restaurant's most popular appetizers including egg rolls, rangoons, and wontons paired with fortune cookies and tea. Marie will also be making an egg tart, her specialty dish.

This celebration is being organized by longtime family friends of the Fongs, Katy Cooper, and Olde Towne Mall partnership, Jackie Wood

In the meantime, hungry patrons can visit the Cozy Inn by venturing up the 20 stairs to the second floor of 214 W Milwaukee Street, look for the red door under the iconic Chop Suey sign. The menu features favorites like egg drop soup, fried rice, Orange Chicken, Sweet & Sour Pork, Broccoli Beef, and Kung Pao Shrimp, along with lunch specials, family dinner deals, and specialty cocktails and ice cream drinks. The restaurant is open on Tuesday-Thursday, 11 AM-9 PM; Friday, 11 AM-9:30 PM; Saturday, 1:30-9:30 PM; Sunday, 1:30-9 PM; and closed on Mondays.

