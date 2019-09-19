Press release:5-8pm, at Brassworks (Goodman Community Center campus) 214 Waubesa Street, Madison, WI 53704

Cost: $35 per person. Buy tickets at MononaEastSide.com.

Beer, cheese and chocolate—what’s not to love?! The Craft Beer, Cheese & Chocolate Pairing is a culinary experience in an intimate setting at Brassworks (on the Goodman Community Center campus). Attendees graze their way around 12 pairing stations while mingling with the brewers, cheesemakers and chocolatiers who’ve crafted the products. This event features networking and foodie fun at its best so mark your calendars and make sure not to miss this event! Every attendee will receive a souvenir tasting glass courtesy of Ho-Chunk Gaming-Madison and a souvenir pairing menu. A Monona East Side Business Alliance (MESBA) event.