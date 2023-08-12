media release: Join us for our FREE monthly Craft Circle! We love to have an excuse to gather, work on various projects, and share tips and ideas. The event will be hosted on the following Saturdays, 1-3pm:

• Sat, August 12

• Sat, September 9

• Sat, October 14

• Sat, November 4

• Sat, December 2

All craft, sewing, knitting and other fibers projects are welcome. Some supplies (scrap fabric, scissors, embroidery floss, etc...) will be available, but please bring your own of anything you'll absolutely need.