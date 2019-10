press release: The Wisconsin Women's Hive is hosting a craft fair on December 7, 2019, from 4-8 pm. We hold this fundraiser annually to support our work for the year. We will be accepting vendors until November 24; email us at wiswomenshive@gmail.com or at our blog https:// wisconsinwomenshive.wordpress. com/ The cost to vend is $40.00 and we provide tables. You can reach us by phone at 608-438-0577. We welcome both vendors and shoppers.