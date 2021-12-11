Crafts & Cocktails

Dark Horse ArtBar 756 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: CRAFTS AND COCKTAILS: 2 DAYS OF CRAFT COCKTAILS & CRAFT ART

Saturday December 11 - 4pm-9pm; Sunday December 12 - 2pm-7pm

An assortment of local craft artists will be filling our space for two days slinging their wares!  They will have tons of cool things to round off your holiday shopping spree. Featuring work from: ZIP-DANG, Danielle Lund, Camille Davis, Owen Tuohy, Monsterumi, Kimberly Blanchette, Samuel D. Johnson, Lindsey Wehmeyer

This Holiday Season SHOP LOCAL - SHOP ART!

Art Exhibits & Events, Holidays
