Crafts & Crafts

press release: Want to make a positive impact on the environment while drinking delicious craft beer? Join us at One Barrel Brewing Company for this FREE event where we save items from landfills while creating practical, useful, beautiful crafts out of recycled materials! We will have some tutorials of different craft ideas, but feel free to bring your imagination to create what will be most useful for you! Materials will be provided, but feel free to bring your own recycled materials as well!