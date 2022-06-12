press release: 3rd Annual Crafts for Paws Outdoor Market to benefit OccuPaws Guide Dogs. This FREE outdoor market will feature local crafters, artist and vendors. Event takes place on Sunday, June 12 AND Sunday August 21 from 10 am to 3 pm at Meyer Oak Grove Park in Sauk City. The event will feature more than 60 booths to shop from, a huge raffle, concessions and a change to meet some future guide dogs. The event and parking are all free.

Learn more about our June event at: https://www.facebook.com/ events/627999475144628

Learn more about our August event at: https://www.facebook.com/ events/356261306231767