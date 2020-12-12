ONLINE: Crafty Fair Pop-up

press release: The Virtual Crafty Pop Up will feature 5-10 different makers showing you the goods they have available for purchase.

Join us as we feature 10 Crafty artists bringing you their craftiest creations. Different vendors each week.

THE ACTION IS IN THE DISCUSSION SECTION in the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/608763706466225/

HOW IT WORKS:

The event begins at 9am on Saturday. At that time, the PHOTO ALBUM will be posted, and you will be able to peruse the album and shop. The album will be pinned to the top of the DISCUSSION section of the timeline. If you see something you would like to purchase, comment SOLD, and the maker will follow up with you.

OR Makers will also be posting on the event timeline in the DISCUSSION section of the timeline.

The event will wrap up at 6pm on Sunday evening. Come back often for contests/games and new stuff posted.

Featured Makers:

Art by Xizhou Xie

Artwork by Emily Schanowski

WiscKids Books

Kat Bunke Art

The Bohemian Bauble

ninjagrl

Bluetie Designs

Char's Flying Fish Studio