Craig Reinbold won the Council for Wisconsin Writers Kay W. Levin Short Nonfiction Award for the essay “What We Might Salvage,” which appeared in issue 93 of the literary journal AGNI. Craig’s writing has appeared in The Gettysburg Review, The Iowa Review, AGNI, Guernica, The Rumpus and Brevity. He is a regular contributor to Essay Daily and co-edited, with Ander Monson, How We Speak to One Another: An Essay Daily Reader (Coffee House Press, 2017). He works as a nurse in a Milwaukee-area ER.

Free (donations welcome); register for Zoom link at www.ShakeRagAlley.org or call the office.

Since 2011 Shake Rag Alley has partnered with the Council for Wisconsin Writers (CWW), Wisconsin People & Ideas, and the Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission through the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters to offer week-long residencies to their annual writing contest winners.

In the tradition established by Edenfred, the Terry Family Foundation’s artist residence in Madison, writers and poets are provided with a week of uninterrupted time to focus on a project of their choice.

Between the months of January through March, writers stay in Shake Rag Alley’s inspiring lodging facilities surrounded by the nurturing environment of historic Mineral Point’s artistic community. Visiting writers participate in readings and/or community outreach activities, including Wednesday evening Winter Writers Reading Series author talks and discussions.

In 2023 we are look forward to welcoming Wisconsin People & Ideas writing contest winners from the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts, and Letters; the Council for Wisconsin Writers contest winners; and the Jade Ring Writing Contest winners from the Wisconsin Writers Association.

All 2023 readings and discussions will be offered virtually via Zoom with some select evenings featuring in-person options. All reading begin at 7 pm.