Craig Smith, Kayla Ruth, Ryan Kushner, Ben O’Connell, Eli Wilz

media release: Working Draft is hosting a Comedy Night in the taproom! Eli Wilz is hosting, the show starts at 7:30pm, and we'll have sets from four fantastic comics, including: Craig Smith, Kayla Ruth, Ryan Kushner, Ben O’Connell

WDBC is also releasing Tracksuit Riot Czech-Style Dark Lager Thursday.

We also have Devine Grilling slinging tasty soul food from 5-8ish, so it's a full-blown party!

$10 suggested donation to support the comics.