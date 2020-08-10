RSVP for Crane Camp

press release: The International Crane Foundation is excited to offer a virtual camp experience for your young craniacs!

Crane Camp is a FREE hour-long virtual camp full of crane-themed games, stories and other activities, all led by our outstanding educators. Each camper will receive a special Crane Camp Kit by mail! Choose from the following sessions:

Session 1 (grades K to 2) Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10 to 11 a.m. CDT

Session 2 (grades 3 to 5) Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2 to 3 p.m. CDT

Session 3 (grades K to 2) Thursday, Aug. 27, 10 to 11 a.m. CDT

Session 4 (grades 3 to 5) Thursday, Aug. 27, 2 to 3 p.m. CDT

Crane Camp has a limited number of spots, so registration will be on a first come, first served basis. Registration for International Crane Foundation members begins on July 27 and opens for nonmembers on July 30. Registration is limited to U.S. residents due to mailing restrictions for the Crane Camp Kits.

To register, please submit this Google Form (one per child) by Monday, August 10:

bit.ly/cranecamp20

Email the Crane Camp coordinator at swolbert@savingcranes.org