ONLINE: Crane Conservation in the Kigdom of Bhutan

media release: Since 1996, the International Crane Foundation has worked with the Royal Society for the Protection of Nature (RSPN) in Bhutan to study and protect Black-necked Cranes and their habitats. In the winter, the Kingdom of Bhutan is home to around 600 Black-necked Cranes migrating from their breeding grounds in the upper Tibetan plateau. The Kingdom’s high-altitude wetland habitats are ecologically rich, and the surrounding communities are deeply interwoven with vibrant cultural histories and living traditions.

Explore the many ways Bhutanese culture intersects with conservation strategies, policies, research and protected area designations for Black-necked Cranes. Please join us on Thursday, Jan. 21, for remarkable stories of cranes and the people committed to their protection in Bhutan, the Land of the Thunder Dragon, with Dr. George Archibald, Co-Founder of the International Crane Foundation; Jigme Tshering, Communications and Education Division Chief with RSPN; and David M. Hecht, Ph.D. candidate in Integrative Conservation and Anthropology at the University of Georgia.

Sponsored by Susan and Sanford Carnahan in memory of Marjorie Bush, whose Audubon bird prints started Susan on the road to being a Craniac.

