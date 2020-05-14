ONLINE: Cranes, Climate Change and COVID-19 Lessons for Saving a Beloved Family of Birds, Ourselves and Our World

press release: Join us for our webinar with Rich Beilfuss, President and CEO, on Thursday, May 14, at 11 a.m. Central time.

Cranes are among the most loved, and most endangered, families of birds in the world. With their cultural significance, high visibility, extraordinary beauty, dramatic migrations and striking behavior, cranes inspire caring and action. Yet cranes are in trouble across large parts of Asia, Africa and North America, and are highly vulnerable to climate change—especially in the places where unsustainable land and water development is already taking a toll on biodiversity. Understanding the serious threat of global warming to cranes and the wild places they depend on helps us better understand how our changing climate will affect people and wildlife on a global scale.

The COVID-19 pandemic is teaching us that if we wait to see the full impact of a crisis before taking action, it is much more difficult and costly to stop it. We also are learning that the poorest and most vulnerable members of our society suffer the worst impacts of the crisis. The climate change crisis is no different. Fortunately, there is much we can learn from decades of crane conservation efforts. Through our work with the communities who share their lands with cranes, we have focused on solutions to climate change that improve land and water management, increase community resiliency and provide real livelihood alternatives for the people most affected.

Sponsored by Tom and Patsy Inglet

Registration required.