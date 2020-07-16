ONLINE: Cranes, Communities and Agriculture: Opportunities for Cooperation on the Korean Peninsula

RSVP: https://savingcranes.zoom.us/webinar/register/7015941610570/WN_pctgdcmdQmSVMV_FT-irqg

press release: Join International Crane Foundation for a webinar next week with Vice President and Director of Asia Program Spike Millington, Emeritus Board Director Hall Healy, Seoul National University Research Fellow Dr. Joo Yoonjung and conservationist Dr. Lee Kisup on Thursday, July 16, at 7 p.m. Central Time.

Traditional rice agriculture in Korea has long supported wintering populations of Endangered Red-crowned Cranes and, increasingly, Vulnerable White-naped Cranes, providing refuge for the entire western populations of these beautiful birds. Current and historical relations between the two Koreas have shaped the distribution of cranes and continues to do so.

While the area around the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) provides sanctuary for the cranes, the shifting political and socio-economic situation poses both challenges and opportunities for their long-term conservation. Join conservationist Lee Kisup, professor of socio-politics, Joo Yunjeong and International Crane Foundation Emeritus Director Hall Healy in a discussion of trends and prospects for cranes in this critical area.

Sponsored by Adele and John Simmons in honor of Hall Healy.