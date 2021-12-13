Cranes, Community and Conservation

press release: Having lived or worked in more than 20 countries, Richard Beifuss, president and CEO of the International Crane Foundation, will share insight from 30 years of leading community-based conservation efforts for cranes, other wildlife and people across many countries in Africa and Asia — including Mozambique, Zambia, Vietnam and Nepal. 

Part of the Humanities in Community lecture series. Find more info at uproar21.us.

