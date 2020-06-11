ONLINE: Cranes, Kafue Lechwe, Communities and Conservation of the Kafue Flats

press release: Join us for our webinar with Rich Beilfuss, president and CEO; Griffin Shanungu, Zambia country coordinator; and Mwape SichilongoSouthern African Floodplains regional manageron Thursday, June 11, at 11 a.m. Central Time.

Admission: Free 

Registration Link: https://savingcranes.zoom.us/webinar/register/9415911260457/WN_BX700-opQP-iGQaSGl19mw

Sponsored by Jeanne and Ed Eloranta. In honor of the Kasoma Family: Zachary, Emily, Tessa and Caleb of Lusaka, Zambia.

Environment, Lectures & Seminars
608-356-9462
