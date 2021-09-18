Cranes of the World Grand Opening

× Expand Ted Thousand A Siberian crane.

press release: It’s time to celebrate – crane style – the opening of our site Cranes of the World. Join us as we give thanks for our wonderful new visitor experience and YOU for making it a reality!

Make a day of it while enjoying over 10 acres of new exhibits and experiences, including the all-new George Archibald Welcome Center with an expanded gift shop. Make time to hike our bird-watching and nature trails. Events will include family-friendly fun, ribbon-cutting and tours of the new exhibits.

Masks are required indoors for all visitors and staff. We request that you also observe social distancing indoors and outside. This is for your safety as well as the safety of our staff and other visitors.

Click here for more information on what to expect during your visit.